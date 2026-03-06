EPFO panel flags rising unclassified balances, seeks March-end roadmap

As of fiscal 2022-23 (FY23), there was a balance of ₹539 million in suspense accounts, according to the Consolidated Annual Accounts for FY23, which is the latest available data. There was an increase of 22.3 per cent between FY23 and FY22, as the suspense account balances increased from ₹440 million in FY22.

In a meeting held in January 2026, the panel also discussed a further rise in suspense account balances between FY23 and FY24. There was an increase of 6 per cent in FY24, largely due to the surrender of exemptions because the online system used to transfer funds from exempted establishments was not functioning at the time, the people said. While this amount was subsequently liquidated by the concerned office in June 2025, the panel expressed concerns about the persistence of such balances.