EPFO panel flags rising unclassified balances, seeks March-end roadmap

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation finance panel seeks roadmap to clear suspense account balances by March 31 amid concerns over rising unclassified funds

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:33 PM IST
The Finance and Audit Committee (F&AC) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has called for the creation of a roadmap for liquidating unclassified, or suspense account balances of the social security organisation, with a target date of March 31, according to people aware of the development.  
The panel, chaired by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner, has flagged concerns over the increase of suspense account balances and has asked for age-wise details of these pending entries, which will be obtained from the concerned zonal offices of the EPFO, the people said.  
Suspense accounts are temporary accounting heads used to park money when it cannot immediately be classified under the correct account. Money ends up in these accounts in cases where member details are incorrect, there are banking errors in credits and deposits, or if an exempted trust surrenders exemption and transfers funds, among others. 
As of fiscal 2022-23 (FY23), there was a balance of ₹539 million in suspense accounts, according to the Consolidated Annual Accounts for FY23, which is the latest available data. There was an increase of 22.3 per cent between FY23 and FY22, as the suspense account balances increased from ₹440 million in FY22.
 
In a meeting held in January 2026, the panel also discussed a further rise in suspense account balances between FY23 and FY24. There was an increase of 6 per cent in FY24, largely due to the surrender of exemptions because the online system used to transfer funds from exempted establishments was not functioning at the time, the people said. While this amount was subsequently liquidated by the concerned office in June 2025, the panel expressed concerns about the persistence of such balances.
 
Errors in account transfers by banks also remains an issue where banks accidentally credit, or debit the wrong account during transfers. While these are later corrected, this continues to be a concern that leads to inflated balances in suspense accounts, the persons said.
 
The matter of suspense accounts has been discussed in previous meetings of the F&AC as well, with the committee directing that definite timelines be set for liquidation of these accounts. 
 
The F&AC under the EPFO is an oversight body that reviews the organisation’s financial statements, accounting practices, and audit observations, and monitors corrective actions to ensure transparency and financial discipline.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

