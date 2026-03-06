India’s forex reserves hit record $728.5 bn on gold, currency gains

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to a record high of $728.49 billion in the week ended February 27, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The total reserves increased by $4.88 billion during the week on the back of a rise in gold reserves and foreign currency assets.

The previous record high of $726 billion was hit in the week ended February 13.

Gold reserves increased by $4.14 billion to $131 billion in the reported week. Gold prices increased by 3.36 per cent to $5,278/oz during the reported week.

Experts said that reserves rose on the back of a revaluation gain due to the rise in gold prices.