ESAF Bank to sell ₹735 cr in NPAs, write-offs amid MFI sector stress

ESAF Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved the sale of ₹735 crore worth of non-performing and written-off loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).

Of the ₹735 crore, ₹362.43 crore are non-performing loans, while ₹372.75 crore are technically written-off loans. The bank said it is carrying an overall provision of 90.15 per cent against these assets.

While the bank did not specify the type of loans being sold, the small finance banking sector has been witnessing rising stress, particularly in the microfinance segment.

Previously, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) acquired Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's non-performing microfinance portfolio of ₹365.5 crore for ₹34.26 crore, translating into a recovery of just 9.39 per cent — or a haircut of over 90 per cent for the lender.