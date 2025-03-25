ESIC beneficiaries set to avail healthcare at AB-PMJAY hospitals: Mandaviya

Nearly 40 million people insured under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon be able to avail medical care in over 30,000 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters on Tuesday.

The move will also benefit family members of the insured, an estimated 150 million people. ESIC beneficiaries will gain access to secondary and tertiary medical care services under this initiative.

“The government is integrating the ESIC scheme meant for organised workers with AB-PMJAY to offer comprehensive, cashless medical care to over 144 million beneficiaries and expedite the implementation of the ESIC scheme in new areas,” he said.

The minister added that there will be no cap on expenditure for ESIC beneficiaries availing medical care under the AB-PMJAY.

There is a cap of ₹5 lakh per family per year under AB-PMJAY.

The minister further said that 15 new districts in Uttar Pradesh are being notified under the employees’ state insurance (ESI) scheme, taking the total number of notified districts to 689 out of 778 districts in the country.

These districts are Ambedkar Nagar, Auariya, Bahraich, Gonda, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Kannauj, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Pilibhit, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, Partapgarh, Kasganj, and Shravasti.

The ESI scheme is a multi-dimensional social security scheme to provide socioeconomic protection to employees in the organised sector against sickness, maternity, disability, and death, and to provide medical care to insured employees and their families.

Other benefits provided include unemployment allowance, confinement expenses, funeral expenses, vocational rehabilitation, and skill upgradation training.