RBI's revised PSL norms: HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank to benefit

The revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms, announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday and aimed at improving credit flow to sectors like housing and clean energy, among others, will provide relief to some major banks, including HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank, to meet the targets organically.

The revised norms will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

The PSL guidelines increased several loan limits, including those for housing loans; broadened the purposes based on which loans may be classified under renewable energy; expanded the list of eligible borrowers under the category of ‘weaker sections’; and removed the existing cap on loans by urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to individual women beneficiaries.

According to a note by IIFL Capital, the enhanced coverage of the revised guidelines to improve bank credit flow to the priority sectors will boost financial inclusion and make credit more accessible to weaker sections and women entrepreneurs. “In addition to urban cooperative banks (UCBs) and HDFC Bank (which needs to gradually meet PSL on the erstwhile HDFC Ltd book), the easing of PSL guidelines should help banks with relatively lower organic PSL generation (RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank), which are thus required to meet the shortfall via priority sector lending certificate (PSLC) purchase and/or invest in the lower-yielding Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), which hurts margins,” the note said.

While the PSL guidelines have been revised, RBI has maintained the overall PSL target at 40 per cent of adjusted net bank credit (ANBC) for banks. According to the IIFL Capital note, in FY24, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank had a shortfall in organic PSL. IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank’s organic PSL as a percentage of opening calculated ANBC was 32 per cent, and for RBL Bank it was 26 per cent. As a result, RBL Bank recorded a net purchase of 6.4 per cent of domestic advances, while IndusInd Bank's net purchase stood at 0.9 per cent, State Bank of India (SBI) at 5.7 per cent, and ICICI Bank at 1.9 per cent, the note stated. Additionally, these banks have also invested in the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), with RBL Bank allocating 11.3 per cent of its opening ANBC to RIDF; Federal Bank at 6.2 per cent, and SBI at 9.9 per cent.

According to analysts at Macquarie Capital, the relaxations by RBI are in the form of higher limits (e.g. increasing pledge limit for agricultural produce), and increased sub-categories (e.g. inclusion of direct purchase of agricultural produce, inclusion of transgender people in weaker sections, etc). “While this circular individually does not impact fundamentals of banks to a large extent, in our view, this along with other measures taken indicate RBI's focus on having a more relaxed approach, which could help banks,” the report said. Analysts said that with norms on several issues relaxed, banks can focus more on growth.