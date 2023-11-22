Home / Finance / News / Faceless scrutiny assessment under GST may take some time: GSTN official

Faceless scrutiny assessment under GST may take some time: GSTN official

The faceless assessment -- under which there is no physical interaction between the tax officer and the assessee and no physical submission of documents -- was first introduced by I-T dept

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

GST authorities may take some time to introduce faceless scrutiny assessment of tax returns filed under Goods and Services Tax (GST), a senior official said on Wednesday.

The faceless assessment -- under which there is no physical interaction between the tax officer and the assessee and no physical submission of documents -- was first introduced by the Income Tax department and later extended to Customs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We may take some time to introduce faceless assessment in GST. GST assessments are linked to a particular jurisdictional officer or unit. Changing that may take some time. Some changes would also be required at the policy level to make it effective," GST Network Vice President (Services) Jagmal Singh said at a Ficci event here.

Introduced on July 1, 2017, indirect tax reform GST has subsumed 17 local levies, including excise duty, service tax, VAT and cesses.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Financial sector must avoid 'all forms of exuberance': RBI governor

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

Fintechs may shift to secure products after RBI order on consumer loans

SBI rejigs portfolio of MDs, DMDs, Vinay Tonse appointed managing director

Syndicate of 48 fake firms availing over Rs 199 cr false ITC claims busted

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GSTGSTNI-T Department

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story