Finance ministry asks banks to work on deposit mobilisation strategies

The Union finance ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to work on strategies to improve deposit mobilisation and submit them soon, according to sources.

“The finance ministry has flagged that mobilising bank deposits is a key issue for the sector. Hence, only a proper strategy will solve this,” said a senior government official who was part of the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju with the PSB chiefs and some selected private sector banks.

The aggregate business grew 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with improved aggregate deposit growth at 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y. The total aggregate business of PSBs reached Rs 242.27 lakh crore. However, there was robust credit growth of 12.4 per cent, led by retail credit growth of 16.6 per cent, agriculture credit growth of 12.9 per cent, and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) credit growth of 12.5 per cent.

The source further said the meeting also discussed the progress of financial inclusion schemes, especially the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2025-26. “We have been asked to aggressively execute the major financial inclusion schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Skill Development (CGFSSD), MUDRA loan for homestays, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), and the Kisan Credit Card (KCC),” said the source. PSBs recorded net profit growth of 31.3 per cent Y-o-Y, achieving the highest-ever aggregate net profit of Rs 1,29,426 crore and aggregate operating profit of Rs 2,20,243 crore in the first nine months of the financial year.