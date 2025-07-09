Home / Finance / News / Financial bidding for IDBI Bank expected to conclude by October 2025

Financial bidding for IDBI Bank expected to conclude by October 2025

"All things have at the high pace and IDBI bank will be completed by October 2025," said the official.

IDBI Bank
premium
The source further added that banks may receive an extension on meeting minimum public shareholding norms until 2027. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The financial bidding for IDBI Bank is expected to conclude by October 2025, a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.
 
“All things are progressing at a high pace and the IDBI Bank sale will be completed by October 2025,” the official said.
 
An inter-ministerial group (IMG) met on July 7 to discuss remaining issues tied to the strategic sale, including the finalisation of the share purchase agreement (SPA) that will govern the transaction, according to the source.
 
The meeting was co-chaired by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla and Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, the person said, adding that the Department of Financial Services is set to complete the LIC offer for sale (OFS) shortly.  ALSO READ: Banks expect RBI to double VRRR auction as liquidity stays surplus
 
In addition, public sector banks are expected to raise ₹40,000 crore to ₹45,000 crore via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) in FY26. “This year, stakes will be sold through OFS in Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), and Central Bank,” the official said.
 
The source further added that banks may receive an extension on meeting minimum public shareholding norms until 2027.
 
As of February 24, 2025, two PSBs -- Bank of Maharashtra (₹3,500 crore) and Punjab National Bank (₹5,000 crore) — had raised a total of ₹8,500 crore in FY25. In FY24, five PSBs raised ₹17,500 crore via QIPs: Bank of India (₹4,500 crore), Bank of Maharashtra (₹1,000 crore), Indian Bank (₹4,000 crore), and Union Bank of India (₹8,000 crore), according to data from Prime Database.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nationwide strike: Normalcy prevails in most parts; sporadic violence in WB

NBFC credit should reach 50% of SCBs' volume by 2047: FM Nirmala Sitharman

Education loan growth at NBFCs to slow to 25% in FY26 on US visa curbs

Premium

Banks expect RBI to double VRRR auction as liquidity stays surplus

RBI issues draft directions for novation of OTC derivative contracts

Topics :IDBI BankBanksfinance sector

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story