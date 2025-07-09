Financial bidding for IDBI Bank expected to conclude by October 2025

The financial bidding for IDBI Bank is expected to conclude by October 2025, a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

“All things are progressing at a high pace and the IDBI Bank sale will be completed by October 2025,” the official said.

An inter-ministerial group (IMG) met on July 7 to discuss remaining issues tied to the strategic sale, including the finalisation of the share purchase agreement (SPA) that will govern the transaction, according to the source.