Home / Finance / News / Banks expect RBI to double VRRR auction as liquidity stays surplus

Banks expect RBI to double VRRR auction as liquidity stays surplus

At 2-day VRRR auction, RBI receives bids worth ₹97,315 cr against notified ₹1 trn

The RBI’s VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Banks are expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to double the size of its variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction as liquidity in the banking system continues to stay at a surplus of around ₹3 trillion.
 
On Wednesday, the RBI received bids worth ₹97,315 crore in its two-day VRRR auction, against the notified amount of ₹1 trillion. The central bank accepted the entire bid amount at a cutoff rate of 5.49 per cent, higher than the 5.47 per cent cutoff in the previous seven-day VRRR auction held on July 4, which had attracted bids worth ₹1.7 trillion.
 
Market participants
