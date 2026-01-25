Financial inclusion index should disclose all parameters: Sumita Kale

Supply-side data on delivery or access infrastructure and usage do not provide adequate insights into these aspects. The forthcoming National Household Income Survey from the government can provide some useful insights here. As the next step, the RBI can look ahead with stakeholders towards creating a meaningful financial well-being index, which will allow target setting and monitoring. Also, the underlying data should be shared in the public domain at the maximum level of granularity. After all, financial inclusion is not an end in itself, it is the beginning of financial empowerment for the most vulnerable sections of the society, and ultimately that is what we would need to track.