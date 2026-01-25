Financial inclusion index should disclose all parameters: Sumita Kale

An index is made in a certain context. What do you think should be the timeframe for a periodic review? And related, should stakeholder inputs also be taken into account?
In the end, the goal of financial inclusion is financial well-being of households, which at Indicus, we have defined as “a state where households, and individuals within, are confident of meeting current and ongoing financial obligations and feel secure of their financial future.” Measuring the ability of households and individuals to meet routine and predictable payments, withstand financial shocks, and adequately plan for them can best be achieved through a combination of large-scale household and smaller-sample, qualitative surveys.