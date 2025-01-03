Neha Nagar launches first 'couple finance' course to ease financial stress

Financial problems are becoming a major reason for divorce in India. Studies show that around 40-50 per cent of divorces worldwide are linked to money-related issues, and India is no exception. Many couples struggle with handling their finances, whether it’s saving, spending, or poor communication about money. These problems don’t just create tension but also lead to emotional and financial stress, such as expensive alimony, debt, and long-term financial instability.

Statistics on financial stress in relationships

Here are some shocking statistics about how money problems affect couples in India:

* 60 per cent of Indian couples have regular fights over money

* 40 per cent of divorces in India are caused by financial stress, and this number is growing

* In high-profile divorces, alimony settlements can reach millions of rupees, creating major financial problems for both parties

How ‘money’ issues affect relationships

When financial strains in a family are left unaddressed, they lead to emotional rifts between couples. At first, financial disagreements may seem like minor issues with budgeting or saving. But, over time, they can escalate into larger problems, such as resentment and a breakdown in communication. If these problems continue, they can eventually lead to a breakup.

Money issues can also lead to stress and anxiety, affecting the overall well-being of both partners. The emotional burden of dealing with financial problems can make it even harder to resolve the issues.

Lack of financial knowledge among couples

Couples often lack the knowledge or skills to manage their money effectively. This can lead to poor financial decisions, like overspending or not saving enough for the future. With rising costs and inflation, couples may feel even more pressure to make ends meet. Without proper financial planning, these challenges can put a strain on their relationship, making it harder to stay connected.

Disagreements over spending and saving

Couples often disagree on how to handle money. One partner might want to save for the future, while the other prefers to spend on the present. These differences can lead to conflict, with both partners feeling misunderstood. If these issues aren’t resolved, they can cause lasting damage to the relationship.

Escalating issues with money management

Financial issues in relationships are not just a minor problem; they can have serious long-term effects. If couples don’t learn how to manage their money together, it can lead to emotional exhaustion, insecurity, and even divorce. As the number of divorces caused by money problems increases, it’s clear that couples need help in managing their finances better.

