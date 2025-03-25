Fintech NBFCs sanctioned 83 mn loans in first 3 quarters of FY25: Report

Fintech non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sanctioned 83 million loans amounting to Rs 81,365 crore in the first three quarters of financial year 2025 (FY25), data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), a self-regulatory organisation for the fintech sector (SRO-FT), shows.

The sanction volume by other NBFCs and banks stood at 18 million and 9 million respectively during the same period. However, the value of loans sanctioned remained high at Rs 1.66 trillion and Rs 3.91 trillion respectively.

Fintech loans accounted for 13 per cent of the sanction value but 76 per cent of the sanction volume, with their average ticket size recorded at Rs 9,758 per loan.

FACE said that growth is slowing for fintech NBFCs.

It added that quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) sanction value had declined by 15 per cent in the third quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25) compared to the previous quarter.

“With over two-thirds of loans catering to young and Tier-II and Tier-III city customers, fintech is key to meeting the country’s growing aspirations and resilience. At FACE, we focus on contributing to the fintech journey by championing responsible conduct, innovation, and customer protection, which bring value to customers and all stakeholders,” said Sugandh Saxena, chief executive officer, FACE.

The total outstanding portfolio of fintech NBFCs stood at Rs 72,775 crore as of December 2024, according to data from the report.

It added that fintech participation in personal loans in the same period was recorded at 15 per cent. This was a marginal increase from 14 per cent in FY24 and 13 per cent in FY23.