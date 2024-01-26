Fintech Suraksha: DLAI's initiative to raise awareness about cyber frauds

Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) on Friday announced the launch of the Fintech Suraksha (FTS) initiative, aimed at expanding awareness about unauthorised lending apps and cyber frauds in the Digital Financial Services (DFS) space.

The initiative aims to promote sensitivity to actions such as differentiation between authorised and fake lending applications, the importance of multi-factor authentication, safety practices while transacting via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and actions for reporting a digital financial fraud.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DLAI said it aims to generate awareness through social media platforms to help vulnerable users including teenagers and senior citizens differentiate between unscrupulous financial schemes and registered DFS providers.

The digital lenders association added that it will engage with law enforcement agencies such as the Economic Offences Wing in critical states, aimed at providing information to investigation officers. It will focus on cybersecurity and client protection-related regulations laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“FTS will focus on helping the officers understand about the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) registered regulated entities, genuine Loan Service Providers (LSPs), and means to ascertain the veracity of such service providers,” DLAI said in a statement.

More than 3 million cybercrime complaints have been reported by citizens to date, according to data from the Union Home Ministry. Such crimes include job fraud, Ponzi schemes, illegal lending apps, impersonation, and ‘sextortion’, Business Standard reported earlier this month.

As many as 52,974 cybercrimes were reported in 2021, and the number increased by over 24 per cent to 65,893 in 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. As many as 46.5 per cent of people accused of cybercrimes were convicted in 2022.

The association added it will also look at addressing customer frauds in various steps, which includes engaging with nodal grievance redressal officers, customer helpline avenues, and the DLAI Whitelist of members. The programme will be launched in states where instances of fraud have been the highest in the past year.

On the ground, the initiative comprises a series of physical workshops and the launch of the ‘India Fintech Suraksha Report 2024.’

“With the Fintech Suraksha initiative, we aim to strengthen the fintech ecosystem and hope to achieve a scenario where no consumer falls prey to cyber thugs due to a lack of awareness. We are encouraged by the enthusiastic participation of our members towards this cause, who have generously pledged their time and resources for the Fintech Suraksha Initiative and hope to see great results in the coming months,” said Jatinder Handoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DLAI.