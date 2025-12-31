RBI flags unsecured loans dominance in fintechs' expanding loan book

Unsecured loans form more than 70 per cent of fintechs’ total loan book, and more than half of them were extended to borrowers under 35 years of age, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR).

What constitutes unsecured loans in fintech portfolios?

Unsecured loans are personal loans and unsecured business loans.

How has fintech lending grown within the NBFC consumer segment?

According to the RBI, fintech firms have been increasing their footprint in retail lending, which now forms 8.9 per cent of total non-banking financial company (NBFC) consumer segment loans, up from 7.3 per cent in September 2023.