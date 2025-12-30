DFS pushes digitisation, reforms to speed up recoveries through DRTs

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju, while addressing a meeting-cum-colloquium of chairpersons of Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) and presiding officers of Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) in New Delhi on Tuesday, said key initiatives taken by the department include deepening digitisation to improve tribunal processes, such as mandatory e-filing, use of video conferencing and hybrid hearings.

The colloquium saw the presence of senior DFS officials, representatives of public and private sector banks, and the Indian Banks’ Association.

What reforms are being discussed to improve DRT recoveries?

According to a finance ministry statement, key areas of deliberation included measures to strengthen banks’ monitoring and oversight mechanisms to boost recoveries, greater focus on high-value cases to optimise outcomes, and improved utilisation of Lok Adalats as an alternate dispute resolution mechanism for faster disposal of cases. Participants also discussed the need for process reforms to further improve disposal rates in DRTs.

“The discussions were held on suggestions regarding amendments to the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act, 1993, and the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, in order to further enhance the effectiveness of these laws,” the finance ministry statement said. “The tribunals were urged to learn from best practices followed in other DRTs where disposal is impressive,” it added. How effective have Lok Adalats been in resolving DRT cases? A source said disposal of cases through Lok Adalats at regular intervals has significant potential to accelerate resolution of matters pending before DRTs. In FY25, the number of settlements stood at 7,731, while the recovery amount was Rs 12,007.67 crore.