2025: Big-bang RBI reforms push ease of doing business in financial sector

In his first monetary policy press conference, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said there are no free lunches, as regulation carries a cost. Action followed words, with the regulator focusing on easing the cost of compliance and improving ease of doing business, evident in the consolidation of over 9,000 Department of Regulation circulars into 244.

2025 saw a slew of regulatory measures aimed at reducing costs for financial sector entities, making the regulatory environment more conducive. Here is a snapshot of some of the key initiatives by the RBI.

How were liquidity norms eased for banks? Liquidity Coverage Ratio norms were revised with a lower run-off factor of 2.5 per cent for digitally enabled deposits, along with reduced haircuts on government securities classified as high-quality liquid assets. The norms, which come into effect from April 1, 2026, are expected to improve banks’ LCR by around 6 per cent.

What changes were made to project finance and acquisition funding? Provisioning norms for project finance were eased, with 1 per cent prescribed for under-construction projects and 1.25 per cent for commercial real estate, compared with 5 per cent proposed in the draft. Banks were allowed to finance acquisitions by Indian companies, with exposure capped at 10 per cent of Tier-I capital and a mandatory 70:30 bank-to-acquirer funding ratio for strategic growth. The rules focus on listed, profitable firms and are aimed for implementation from April 1, 2026. Banks are expected to focus on smaller acquisitions by micro, small and medium enterprises, debt-free companies and pharmaceutical sector players.

What relief was announced on provisioning and risk weights? Draft norms on expected credit loss for loan-loss provisioning prescribe a four-year transition period to spread additional provisioning requirements, with the transition proposed to start from April 1, 2027. Risk weights on banks’ exposure to non-banking financial companies were restored to 100 per cent from 125 per cent, effective April 1 this year. How were retail and small-ticket loans supported? Loan-to-value ratios for gold and silver loans were raised to 85 per cent for loans up to Rs 2.5 lakh and 80 per cent for loans between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. The new norms, effective January 1, 2026, aim to improve access to small-value loans.

The qualifying assets requirement for NBFC-microfinance institutions was reduced to 60 per cent from 75 per cent of total assets, net of intangible assets, allowing MFIs greater diversification. Priority sector lending obligations for small finance banks were reduced to 60 per cent from 75 per cent, effective FY26. What operational and digital reforms were introduced? Continuous clearing of cheques under the Cheque Truncation System replaced batch processing, reducing settlement time and operational risks. A framework for formulation of regulations was introduced to ensure a transparent and consultative approach to drafting and amending rules. It mandates public consultation on draft regulations with statements of objectives and provides for periodic reviews to assess relevance, effectiveness and redundancy.