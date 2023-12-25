Home / Finance / News / Flows into NRI deposits double Y-o-Y to $6.11 billion in April-October 23

Flows into NRI deposits double Y-o-Y to $6.11 billion in April-October 23

Flows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) moved back to positive territory with $2.06 billion in April-October 2023 as against an outflow of $814 million in the same period of 2022

Photo: Pexels
Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The flow of money into Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) deposits doubled to touch $6.11 billion in April-October 2023, compared with $3.05 billion in April-October 2022. Flows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) moved back to positive territory with $2.06 billion in April-October 2023 as against an outflow of $814 million in the same period of 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
The outstanding NRI deposits were almost flat at $143.81 billion at the end of October 2023, up from $143.07 billion in September 2023. Outstanding NRI deposits showed a marked rise from $132.66 billion a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A closer analysis showed that outstanding Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits stood at $21.42 billion in October 2023. It was a minimal sequential rise from $21.28 billion in September 2023. They were substantially higher compared to the $16.10 billion recorded a year ago.

Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits stood at $96.56 billion in October 2023, sequentially up from $96.45 billion in September and $94.75 billion in September 2023. Eligible NRIs can deposit money in NRE deposits in any denomination and withdraw it in rupees. On the other hand, Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) are accounts where the money is kept in rupees and cannot be freely converted into foreign currency.

NRO deposits touched $25.48 billion in October 2023, from $25.32 billion in September 2023 and $21.79 billion a year ago.

In July 2022, the RBI implemented measures to enhance inflows into NRI accounts. These included easing caps on interest rates for both FCNR (B) and NRE deposits, as well as exempting the maintenance of cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio on incremental deposits until November 4, 2022.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, select iPads get Resident Evil Village: Details

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 arrives on Apple Store for iPhones, iPads and Macs

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

Reserve Bank explores stringent measures to combat illegal forex trading

Trade challenges in 2023: India relatively steady amid global slowdown

NaBFID MD bats for re-introduction of S4A-like debt recast scheme

RBI imposes Rs 2 lakh penalty on TDCC Bank for sanctioning loan to director

NFRA finds deficiencies in audit quality inspection of Big four firms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaNRI depositRBIfinance

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story