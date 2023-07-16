Home / Finance / News / FM Sitharaman discusses trade negotiation progress with Canadian Dy PM

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Sunday discussed the progress being made on ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the 3rd Finance Ministers and central bank governors meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Freeland, who is also the finance minister of Canada, said Canadian Pension Funds would be keen to explore investing in Indian Infrastructure Funds as India offers a stable investment climate.

The ministers discussed continued constructive participation in building consensus on the G20 Finance Track work streams, it added.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIndia-CanadaFinance Ministry

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

