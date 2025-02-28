Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves rise to two-month high of $640.48 billion, shows RBI data

Forex reserves rise to two-month high of $640.48 billion, shows RBI data

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank's intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves

foreign currency dollar
Representative Picture
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's foreign exchange reserves rose to a two-month high of $640.48 billion as of February 21, data released by the central bank on Friday showed. 
The reserves rose by $4.76 billion in the reported week. 
They had fallen by $2.54 billion in the prior week, the most in a month. 
Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank's intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves. 
The rupee, like its Asian peers, has been volatile amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade tariffs but periodic intervention by the central bank has helped cap large-scale losses in the domestic unit. 
In the week to which the reserves data pertains, the rupee advanced 0.1% week-on-week, broadly benefiting from a weaker dollar.

Also Read

RBI conducts forex swap worth $10 billion to inject long-term liquidity

Premium

Weighted moves: RBI's shock therapy restores stability to the forex market

RBI's forex forward book climbed to near 4-year high on rupee angst

Banks, importers seen lapping up India central bank's $5 billion FX swap

Rupee rises 18 paise to 86.26 against US dollar in early trade today

The domestic unit ended at 87.4950 per dollar on Friday. It fell 1% in February, and had slipped to an all-time low of 87.95 during the month. 
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

16% of card spends happen on RuPay, half of it on credit via UPI: NPCI

Sebi launches centralised database portal Bond Central for corporate bonds

RBI relaxing risk weights to release Rs 40,000 cr capital for banks

Premium

CII's legal committee pushes for appellate body for financial sector

Rupee falls 19 paise to 87.37 against US dollar during early trade

Topics :Forex Forex reservesRBI

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story