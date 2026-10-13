Former DFS Secretary Nagaraju Maddirala named IL&FS CMD for two years

Nagaraju Maddirala, former secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), has been appointed chairman and managing director (CMD) of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) for two years.

Nagaraju's appointment follows the end of Nand Kishore’s tenure as CMD on September 30. Kishore, who was appointed a director on the IL&FS board in October 2018, will continue as a director, according to the company.

Nagaraju retired from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on May 31, 2026, after more than three decades in public administration. A 1993-batch IAS officer of the Tripura cadre, he served as DFS secretary from August 2024 until his retirement, overseeing policy matters relating to banking, insurance, pensions and financial inclusion.