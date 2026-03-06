FPIs dump IT stocks despite strong Feb inflows amid AI disruption fears

The heavy selling in IT stocks came even as FPIs turned strong net buyers in Indian equities. FPIs bought shares worth ₹22,615 crore in February 2026 — the highest monthly inflow in 17 months, and the most since September 2024.
During the month, FPIs bought capital goods stocks worth ₹12,135 crore, financial services worth ₹8,418 crore, and metals and mining stocks worth ₹5,638 crore.
Apart from IT, FPIs were also significant sellers in consumer services (₹4,172 crore) and fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG (₹1,951 crore).
Foreign investors turned net buyers after India’s trade agreement with the European Union (EU) and the United States’ decision to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. However, rising tensions between Iran and the US have since pushed investors into a riskoff mode. So far this month, FPIs have sold Indian equities worth around ₹21,000 crore.