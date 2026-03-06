FPIs dump IT stocks despite strong Feb inflows amid AI disruption fears

“We bake in 3-3.5 per cent revenue deflation for the IT services industry in FY27-28E (E stands for estimates). The faster pace of innovation, focus on automating software development by key AI labs, high adoption by the developer community, and an AI-first mindset among enterprises make the upper end of the deflation range more likely,” said a note by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out ₹5,993 crore from information technology (IT) stocks in the second half of February, taking total outflows from the sector to ₹16,949 crore — the highest since July 2025. The selling comes amid growing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption could upend the business models of Indian IT services firms and weigh on their profitability.

“AI is a major structural shakeup. Even before this AI threat, Indian IT firms were posting single-digit revenue growth. Global capability centres (GCCs) had already started taking away some of their revenues. If the industry was growing at 12-13 per cent, there would have been no reason to panic,” said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics Research.

The fears of AI disruption have surfaced at a time when Indian IT firms were already grappling with slowing earnings growth.

The market capitalisation of Nifty IT constituents declined 18.7 per cent during the month, falling from ₹31.4 trillion to ₹25.53 trillion.

Investors, he said, are increasingly rotating towards sectors benefiting from stronger domestic demand.

“Investors would prefer sectors linked to domestic demand, especially after the goods and services tax (GST) cuts. It makes sense to reduce exposure to IT stocks,” Chokkalingam said, adding that the sector is likely to underperform the broader indices.

He further said that the traditional billing model based on the number of employees deployed on projects could weaken as AI adoption rises.