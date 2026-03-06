Indian equity markets extended their losses on Friday, with the benchmarks recording their worst weekly run in over a year, as rising geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Nifty50 index fell as much as 1.41 per cent, or 350 points, to 24,415.7, while the 30-stock Sensex index slumped 1.4 per cent or 1,141 points, to 78,864.6 on Friday. The Nifty and Sensex fell over 2.8 per cent so far this week, their worst run since the week ending February 27 last year.

The volatility gauge, India VIX, has risen 45 per cent this week, the highest since April last year, taking the yearly surge to nearly 110 per cent.

On the sectoral front, Most indices were in the red, with Nifty Private Bank and Realty down over 2 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, Consumer Durables and Media were also among the top losers on Friday. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were down 0.69 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively. ALSO READ: Stock Market Close: Sensex drops 1,097 pts, Nifty ends at 24,450 as Brent rises on US-Iran conflict Global risks continue to stress-test the Nifty 50 index's trading band of 24,000-26,000, which indicates underlying strength, according to InCred Equities. With a healthy results season, the forward price-to-earnings valuation has eased below the 10-year mean level. The brokerage has retained its Nifty 50 target of 28,433 for December 2026, implying about a 15 per cent upside from current levels.

Why are Indian stock markets falling? West Asia jitters: Investor sentiments continued to be in a risk-off mood as the US and Israel fired missiles across Iran last week, with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being killed. Iran responded with strikes against Israel, as well as US bases and other targets in states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain. As the conflict entered its sixth day, US President Donald Trump said he wants to replace Iran’s leadership structure. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly come to a halt as the war in Iran continues. Further, Brent crude oil is currently trading above $85 a barrel and is headed for the biggest weekly surge since 2022, as per the news agency.