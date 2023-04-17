Godrej Capital aims to double its loan book to Rs 12,000 cr in FY24



It closed FY23 with a loan book of Rs 5,500 crore. Of this housing loans stood at Rs 4,000 crore, while MSME loans were Rs 1,500 crore, said Manish Shah, Managing director & CEO, Godrej Capital. Godrej Capital, an entity straddling the housing and SME lending segments, aims to more than double its loan book to Rs 12,000 crore in the current financial year and reach Rs 50,000 crore within the next five years.



The company will not charge any fee for services rendered under 'Nirmaan' but expects the loan business to flow over a period from SME customers availing such services. The financial services arm of Godrej group floated a new digital platform, Nirmaan, on Monday, to give MSMEs access to a range of partners that provide services critical to the growth. These services would cover access to the market and the ability to expand beyond their regional reach, know-how about legal and regulatory compliance.