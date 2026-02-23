Govt amends tax treaty with France, revises dividend tax structure
India has amended its tax treaty with France and removed the most-favoured-nation clause, the finance ministry said on Monday.
The government said it has also modified how it taxes dividend income, replacing the existing flat 10 per cent rate with a split structure.
Under the revised framework, dividend income will now be taxed at 5 per cent for shareholders holding at least 10 per cent of a company's capital and at 15 per cent for all other investors.
Reuters reported on December 12 that India and France have struck a deal to revise their 1992 treaty to halve the tax on dividends paid by Indian units to French parents.
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 2:02 PM IST