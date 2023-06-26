Home / Finance / News / Govt to launch portal for unclaimed shares, dividends by February 2024

Govt to launch portal for unclaimed shares, dividends by February 2024

Currently, investors have to produce about 24 documents for refunds. As a part of the refund process, these documents are checked multiple times at various stages of the process

BS Web Team New Delhi
Unclaimed shares, dividends, and matured debentures are transferred to the IEPFA after a duration of seven years

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us

In line with its announcement in the Union Budget 2023-24, the government is set to launch an integrated portal for investors by February 2024, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. A top official said that the portal will facilitate investors to get their unclaimed dividends and shares expeditiously.
Led by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) is planning to smoothen the process to get unclaimed shares and dividends. This will eradicate the need to present unnecessary documents to claim shares or dividends, the official added.

Unclaimed shares, dividends, and matured debentures are transferred to the IEPFA after a duration of seven years. Official data suggests that the unclaimed amount with the IEPFA at the end of March 2022 stood at Rs 5,262 crore, which is up nine per cent from last year, the report said.
Currently, investors have to produce about 24 documents for refunds. As a part of the refund process, these documents are checked multiple times at various stages of the process. This leads to a delay in the settlements, dragging on for more than a year. The target time for such settlements is 60 days.

To settle these claims quickly, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Niramala Sitharaman announced in her last Budget speech that an integrated portal will be set up. The portal will be used to settle shares and dividends lying with the IEPFA, the minister announced.
The portal will allow online submission of claim forms along with the facility of e-verification, the official cited above said. The portal will also feature a dashboard of information for investors, the ET report said.

Also Read

RBI to come out with centralised web portal to search unclaimed deposits

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament

RBI's pivot to rate cuts to begin only in early 2024: Rating agency S&P

Rupee trades almost flat at 81.95 against US dollar in early trade

Credit card dues up 30% in Apr; cross Rs 2 trillion mark for the first time

Behind Credila's success on education loan turf

More than two-thirds of Rs 2,000 notes returned within one month: Das

Topics :Nirmala Sitharamandividenddividend incomeFinance ministerFinance MinistryBS Web ReportsIEPF Authority

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story