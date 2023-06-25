Behind Credila's success on education loan turf

HDFC had to sell its education loan arm on the Reserve Bank of India’s insistence. It is one of the preconditions for approving the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank Ltd. Indeed, HDFC could have continued to own it for the next two years, but in that case, HDFC Credila would not have been allowed to take on new customers.

Hong Kong-headquartered BPEA EQT is acquiring HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd, owned by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC), for Rs 9,060 crore. This pegs HDFC Credila’s valuation at Rs 10,350 crore.