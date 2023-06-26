Home / Finance / News / Credit card dues up 30% in Apr; cross Rs 2 trillion mark for the first time

Credit card dues up 30% in Apr; cross Rs 2 trillion mark for the first time

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expressed its concern about the growing unsecured bank credit

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Credit card dues have grown by 30 per cent in the last year, which is double the pace of growth of overall bank loans, The Times of India (ToI) has reported. This has resulted in a situation where the credit card due payments have crossed the Rs 2 trillion mark for the month of April.
However, the report said lenders do not see this as something to be worried about as they see the share of credit card dues as small. Notably, the Reserve Bank of India has expressed its concern about growing unsecured bank credit.

Citing RBI data, the newspaper said that credit card balances crossed Rs 2 trillion in April 2023, 29.7 per cent up compared with April 2022.

Reasons behind the rising credit card debt

Rising credit card debt doesn't necessarily mean a rise in indebtedness. Industry experts believe that increased credit card usage and inflation have played an active role in this. Talking about the rising debt, the President and head of the cards & payments business at Axis Bank, Sanjeev Moghe, told ToI that consumer spending has increased over the last year.
The report added that the total value of products and services purchased using credit cards stood at Rs 1.3 trillion in April 2023.


Credit card users
Elaborating on the customers using credit cards, bankers said that they look into people's credit history and issue credit cards only after conducting a thorough check on their financial health.

While there has been a rise in credit card users in the country, overall penetration still remains among the lowest in the world. An industry expert cited in the report said that less than 5 per cent of people in the country have a credit card which is lower than in many developing economies.

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Behind Credila's success on education loan turf

More than two-thirds of Rs 2,000 notes returned within one month: Das

SBI to revamp Wealth Management biz, rope in consultant to firm up roadmap

India's forex reserves rise to $596.10 billion in week to June 16

RBI imposes fine on Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Axis Bank

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaCredit card loansCredit CardCredit card chargesCredit card moneyCredit card industryAxis BankUnsecured bank loansBank loansBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story