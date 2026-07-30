Govt tweaks MFI credit guarantee rules to boost scheme utilisation

“With the scheme scheduled to close on 31 August 2026, there is an urgent need to accelerate its implementation. Against the total guarantee cover of ₹20,000 crore, it is learnt sanctions (are) low so far, indicating significant scope for improving utilisation before the scheme closes,” said Alok Misra, CEO, MFIN, a self-regulatory organisation of micro lenders.
Industry players said the relatively low utilisation is due to operational constraints rather than a lack of demand for credit.
One problem is that the ₹200-crore cap for mid-size MFIs is seen as very low: Under a much smaller similar scheme in 2022, a few medium-size MFIs received funding of ₹500 crore.