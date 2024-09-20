Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Group representing business correspondents seeks raise, writes to govt

Group representing business correspondents seeks raise, writes to govt

Model is critical for financial inclusion but commissions have not been revised 'in a decade'

Grameen Bank model
Premium
Business correspondents and the ‘Bank Mitras’ they deploy are crucial for financial inclusion. (File photo)
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 8:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) has written to the Finance Ministry, seeking an upward revision in the commission banks pay them and setting up a committee for annual review of pricing. Additionally, attention has also been called to remove penalties in the BC model.

BCs are critical to financial inclusion and as boots on the ground are key for last-mile delivery.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


A case has been made for a 30 basis point increase in commission rates across banks for cash withdrawals, cash deposits, money transfers, Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions, and other banking and financial business. Now, the commission to BCs is not uniform and varies across banks. In the case of cash withdrawals for instance, it can range from 0.5 per cent of the transaction amount and capped at Rs 15 to 0.4 per cent of the transaction amount and capped at Rs 40 (for amounts up to Rs 10,000).

“Cash-in, cash- out (CICO) is the earning mainstay. Though CICO transactions constitute more than 60 per cent of their income, there’s been no revision in the pricing for the last decade,” said a senior BC official.


It was pointed out that while the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has constituted a monitoring committee to streamline BC functioning and sort out various issues, the core issue of the viability and sustainability of the channel has not been addressed.

As for penalties, banks now slap Rs 1,000 per month in case agents remain inactive for two months; and if by chance they are found operating another bank's portal or mobile app, they are to be terminated immediately with a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Since its inception two decades ago, there has been no concept of penalty in the BC-bank arrangement. It is a low-cost approach which has thrived on the meagre commissions earned by ‘Bank Mitras’ (agents deployed by BCs on the field) on the basis of the transactions put through by them. Subsequently, while a penalty clause was incorporated, it was never acted upon. This was because of the channel’s low-income structure, fewer opportunities and potential in rural areas, of centres being classified as “difficult” (as decided by banks), low connectivity; and at times, non-payment of fixed allowances by banks.


In July last year, the Business Correspondent Federation of India and Grameen Foundation India made a pitch for “concrete capacity building” in the channel. The BCRC sought setting up an India Business Correspondent Equity Fund – akin to the India Microfinance Equity Fund – to North Block. Both requests mark a lift-off from the C Rangarajan Committee on Financial Inclusion (January 2008): It was for funds being provided to specialised institutions which provide capacity-building inputs to BCs. And that the same could be extended out of the Financial Inclusion Promotion and Development Fund.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Banks take securitisation route for liquidity, lower credit deposit ratio

Banks to play key role in making India developed nation: FM Sitharaman

SBI raises Rs 7,500 crore through issuance Basel III-compliant bonds

Eid-e-Milad 2024 bank holiday: Are banks closed today? Check details

Premium

Cracking the whip: Banks may face bigger fines for non-compliance

Topics :Financial InclusionBanksFinance Ministry

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story