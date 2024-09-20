Group representing business correspondents seeks raise, writes to govt

The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) has written to the Finance Ministry, seeking an upward revision in the commission banks pay them and setting up a committee for annual review of pricing. Additionally, attention has also been called to remove penalties in the BC model.

BCs are critical to financial inclusion and as boots on the ground are key for last-mile delivery.

A case has been made for a 30 basis point increase in commission rates across banks for cash withdrawals, cash deposits, money transfers, Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions, and other banking and financial business. Now, the commission to BCs is not uniform and varies across banks. In the case of cash withdrawals for instance, it can range from 0.5 per cent of the transaction amount and capped at Rs 15 to 0.4 per cent of the transaction amount and capped at Rs 40 (for amounts up to Rs 10,000).