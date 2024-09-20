Business Standard
Group representing business correspondents seek raise, writes to govt

Group representing business correspondents seek raise, writes to govt

Model is critical for financial inclusion but commissions have not been revised 'in a decade'

Grameen Bank model


Business correspondents and the ‘Bank Mitras’ they deploy are crucial for financial inclusion. (File photo)

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:23 AM IST



The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) has written to the Finance Ministry, seeking an upward revision in the commission banks pay them and setting up a committee for annual review of pricing. Additionally, attention has also been called to remove penalties in the BC model.

BCs are critical to financial inclusion and the boots on the ground are the key for last-mile delivery.

A case has been made for a 30 basis point increase in commission rates across banks for cash withdrawals, cash deposits, money transfers, Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions, and other banking and financial business.

