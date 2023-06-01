Home / Finance / News / GST collection rises 12% to Rs 1.57 trillion in May: Finance ministry

GST collection rises 12% to Rs 1.57 trillion in May: Finance ministry

GST collection in May last year was about Rs 1.41 trillion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GST collection rises 12% to Rs 1.57 trillion in May: Finance ministry

Jun 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
GST collection in May rose 12 per cent to Rs 1.57 trillion, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.  
The gross Good & Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May, 2023 is Rs 1,57,090 crore of which Central GST is Rs 28,411 crore, State GST is Rs 35,828 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 81,363 crore (including Rs 41,772 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,489 crore (including Rs 1,057 crore collected on import of goods).  
"The revenues for the month of May 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," the ministry said in a statement.  
During the month, revenue from import of goods was 12 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 11 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.  
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in May last year was about Rs 1.41 trillion.  
Last month, GST collection was at a record high of Rs 1.87 trillion.  

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

