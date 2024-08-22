GST rate panel suggests no change to current four-slab structure 'for now'

The group of state ministers set up to suggest changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime are of the view that the current four-slab structure should be retained and that there is no need to change the slabs “for now.”

"Some members of the Group of Ministers (GoM) are demanding that there should be no change in tax slabs under GST," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is also convenor of the GoM, said after the meeting.

He, however, underlined that this was a preliminary discussion and no decision has been taken.



The panel of ministers met in the national capital on Thursday to take stock of the progress in the rate rejig exercise and the future course of action.

The panel further suggested that revenue officers of the Centre and states examine the implications of changing the rates, especially on items of mass consumption, and present their findings before the GST Council when it meets on September 9.

Two other state ministers, who are in the six-member GoM, concurred with Chaudhary. "I have said there should be no changes in the GST slab. A presentation will be made before the Council," said West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.



Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the GST regime had broadly stabilised. "So why disturb it? What do you achieve by disturbing it?” he said.

Currently, the GST regime has five broad tax slabs of zero, 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent. A cess is levied over and above the highest 28 per cent rate on luxury and sin goods.

The GoM, which takes inputs from the fitment committee consisting of state and Centre revenue officers, is expected to submit a status report at the GST Council’s forthcoming meeting.

This comes a month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her July 23 Budget speech, said, “To multiply the benefits of GST, we will strive to further simplify and rationalise the tax structure and endeavour to expand it to the remaining sectors…I propose to undertake a comprehensive review of the rate structure over the next six months to rationalise and simplify it for ease of trade, removal of duty inversion and reduction of disputes.”



Sitharaman, who also heads the GST Council, had said at its last meeting on June 22 that there would be a presentation by the GoM irrespective of whether the report is a draft, and the council would start discussions on rate rationalisation at its next meeting.

The fitment panel is learnt to have suggested three options to replace the current four-slab rate structure to the GoM. Of the three rate structures on the table, one suggests tax slabs of 8 per cent, 16 per cent, and 24 per cent. The other proposes tax slabs at 9 per cent, 18 per cent, and 27 per cent. The third is 7 per cent, 14 per cent, and 21 per cent. All three scenarios focus on shielding essential goods and may include a provision for tax abatements. However, luxury goods — often referred to as “sin goods” — may be subject to different treatment. The GoM has no binding obligation to accept the fitment committee's recommendations.



The six-member GoM is charged with recommending necessary rate rationalisations and addressing the inverted duty structure to simplify the rate framework, review the GST exemption list, and bolster GST revenues.

First established in 2021, the state ministers’ panel was reconstituted in November 2023 after the then head, Basavaraj S Bommai, suffered a debacle in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Another reorganisation ensued following the departure of former Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Previously, under the leadership of Karnataka’s then Finance Minister and Chief Minister Bommai, the panel presented an interim report at the June 2022 Council meeting, requesting additional time for final recommendations.