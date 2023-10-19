Home / Finance / News / Health insurance premium drive growth of non-life insurance industry

Health insurance premium drive growth of non-life insurance industry

In the first half of financial year 2023, the health insurance segment had registered a growth of 18.92 per cent from the year-ago period

Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
The health insurance segment grew by 24.4 per cent in the first half of FY24 to Rs 54,713.52 crore from Rs 43,981.54 crore in H1FY23, driving the growth of the overall non-life insurance industry. The surge in the price of group health premiums acted as a key contributing factor.

In the health segment, the premium of the group health segment rose by nearly 27 per cent in H1FY24 to Rs 29,537.57 crore from Rs 23,316.04 crore in the corresponding previous financial year. Whereas, the retail health premium rose by 18.39 per cent to Rs 18,784.82 crore from Rs 15,867.31 crore across the same time period.

Among individual insurance companies, Star Health Insurance Company clocked a 17.7 per cent growth in H1FY24, whereas ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported 18.7 per cent growth in the same period. In the retail health space, Care Health Insurance Company grew by 43 per cent for H1FY24. In the group health business, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company delivered 33.5 per cent year-on-year growth during H1FY24.

During the period under consideration, premiums of the motor segment grew by 17.1 per cent to Rs 40,837.88 crore from Rs 34,879.98 crore. In which, Motor OD (Own Damage) increased by 20.7 per cent to Rs 16,787.12 crore due to healthy sales in new vehicles, whereas Motor TP (Third Party) rose by 14.7 per cent to Rs 24,050.75 crore on account of flat motor TP prices.

The motor insurance segment of these companies saw a slight deceleration in growth from 18.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

In the first half of FY24, the monthly premiums of non-life insurance companies increased by 14.86 per cent to Rs 1.44 lakh crore from Rs 1.25 lakh crore in H1FY23 on the back of robust growth across major companies, according to data from the General Insurance Council.

Among various segments, health insurance dominated the market share with 38 per cent, followed by motor insurance at 28.4 per cent and fire insurance at 6.5 per cent.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

