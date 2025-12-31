Yield curve steepens as insurers, pension funds shift from bonds: FSR

The supply of Central and State government securities has risen sharply in the current financial year, with net issuance of government securities and state government securities surpassing last year’s levels, while the demand from key long-term investors, insurance companies and pension funds, has weakened, the Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report.

How have pension funds and insurers shifted their sovereign bond exposure?

Pension funds’ assets under management in government bonds rose to Rs 5.87 trillion as of September 2025 from Rs 4.68 trillion in March 2024, while the share of government bonds and state government securities in their high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) declined to 50.5 per cent from 53.1 per cent. Insurance companies, meanwhile, saw their combined government bonds and state government securities holdings fall to 59.7 per cent of HQLA in March 2025 from 61.7 per cent a year earlier, alongside a rise in equity and mutual fund exposure.

What does the RBI say about supply and demand in sovereign debt? “The supply of Central government securities (G-Sec) and State government securities (SGS) has risen considerably, with net issuance of G-Sec and SGS in the current fiscal year outpacing last year. However, the demand for long-term sovereign debt among the largest investors, viz., scheduled commercial banks, insurance companies and pension funds has declined. Even as banks accumulate more SGS and scale back on G-Sec, insurance and pension funds have shown a shift towards equity exposure,” the report said. Why has the sovereign yield curve steepened? The report further stated that the sovereign yield curve steepened as monetary easing and easing inflation expectations pulled down short-term rates, while long-term yields remained under pressure due to persistent supply. Short-tenor yields continued to decline in line with RBI rate cuts and surplus liquidity conditions, whereas longer-dated yields stayed elevated, leading to a widening and sustained rise in term spreads.