Here are details of new IMPS money transfer rule: How will it work?

Users will soon be able to transfer up to Rs 5 lakh through IMPS by deploying the receiver's mobile number and bank account name. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has untangled IMPS to make bank account transfers easier and error-free. According to the NPCI, users can just use the mobile number and bank account name of the receiver or beneficiary to send money.
Here is a detailed look at the new simplified IMPS:
What is IMPS?
IMPS is a payment system that provides a 24x7 instant domestic funds transfer facility. India was the fourth country after South Korea, South Africa and the United Kingdom to introduce it. This system facilitates a real-time funds transfer between the remitter and beneficiary with a deferred net settlement between banks.
Users can transfer money via IMPS through various channels like internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and Interactive Voice Response System, i.e. IVRS.
Which changes have been proposed by NPCI?
The NPCI had recently said that users will now be able to transact by entering just the beneficiary's mobile number and bank name on banking channels like mobile banking, internet banking, etc. This payment experience will be accompanied by real-time beneficiary name validation.
- Open the mobile banking app
How much can you send through the new simplified IMPS?
Up to Rs 5 lakh can be transferred through simplified IMPS without adding a beneficiary, the NPCI had said. The "simplified IMPS fund transfer journey" can be extended to retail as well as corporate for bulk transaction use cases, it had added.
When will the new simplified IMPS be operational?
Banks are yet to offer this new feature to their customers as they are in various stages of going live.