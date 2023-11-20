Home / Finance / News / Higher risk weight on unsecured bank loans credit positive: Moody's

Higher risk weight on unsecured bank loans credit positive: Moody's

The Reserve Bank last week raised risk weights on unsecured retail loans, credit cards and lending to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) by 25 percentage points

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Moody's said unsecured loans have been growing rapidly in the past few years, exposing financial institutions to a potential spike in credit costs in case of sudden economic or interest rate shocks | Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The RBI's decision to tighten norms for unsecured personal loans is credit positive because lenders will need to allocate higher capital for such loans, thus improving their loss-absorbing buffers, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

The Reserve Bank last week raised risk weights on unsecured retail loans, credit cards and lending to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) by 25 percentage points.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Moody's said unsecured loans have been growing rapidly in the past few years, exposing financial institutions to a potential spike in credit costs in case of sudden economic or interest rate shocks.

The tightening of underwriting norms through higher risk-weighted assets is credit positive because lenders will need to allocate higher capitals for such loans improving their loss-absorbing buffers and may dampen their growth appetite, Moody's said in a statement.

It said that over the past few years, India's unsecured lending segment has become very competitive, with banks, NBFCs and financial technology (fintech) companies, including several new entrants, aggressively growing loans in this category.

In the past two years, personal loans grew around 24 per cent and credit card loans rose 28 per cent on an average compared with the overall banking sector's credit growth of around 15 per cent, Moody's said.

We expect banks would be able to absorb higher risk weights on their capital because the overall banking sector's exposure to unsecured retail credit is small at around 10 per cent of loans as of September 2023 and the sector's overall capitalization is at historically high levels with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.9 per cent as of March 2023, Moody's said.

However, the impact of the new underwriting rules could vary among individual lenders depending on their exposure to unsecured loans, it added.

Last week, US-based S&P Global Ratings had said that the RBI's decision to tighten norms for unsecured consumer credit is likely to hit banks' capital adequacy by 60 basis points.

The move could lead to higher lending rates, lower credit growth and increase the need for capital raising among weak lenders, it added.

Also Read

Race to develop weight-loss pills has some drugmakers falling behind

Risk of Indian banks' unsecured retail loans turning sour is rising: UBS

RBI rule on unsecured loans to hit lenders' capital, loan growth: Analysts

Reserve Bank of India's lens on rising unsecured loans in banking system

Unsecured loan growth to remain strong even with high risk weights: Report

RBI approves Hinduja Group directors on board of bankrupt Reliance Capital

Penal amount hike on the cards as RBI likely to revamp framework

Fusion MicroFinance plans to cut its bank funding share to 55-60%

The rise and rise of personal loans

Women accorded top priority under PM Mudra Yojana scheme, says Sitharaman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaMoodysUnsecured bank loansRBI

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story