I-T department tightens scrutiny on Mauritius-based FPIs over treaty use

Income Tax Department has intensified scrutiny of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Mauritius claiming tax benefits under the India-Mauritius treaty. Thehas intensified scrutiny of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Mauritius claiming tax benefits under the India-Mauritius treaty.

In the past two weeks, over half a dozen Mauritius-based FPIs received notices from the department regarding their Tax Residency Certificates (TRCs), according to sources.

“The department requested copies of TRC applications. Some FPI administrators declared no permanent place of business in Mauritius, which could justify denying tax benefits. Five to seven FPIs received demands to recover taxes on derivatives income,” a source with direct knowledge of the developments said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) did not respond to emailed queries by press time.

Last year, the Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court ruling on TRCs that favoured lower tax rates for foreign investors. The case, involving Blackstone Capital Partners, awaits a final hearing. TRC is a mandatory threshold requirement to establish the residence of a taxpayer in a treaty partner country, as per the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and Income Tax Act, but it cannot be regarded as a blanket entitlement to treaty benefits, said legal experts. “Along with TRC, it should satisfy other conditions of the treaty such as Limitation of Benefits (LOB) or Principal Purpose Test (PPT) provisions which aim to prevent treaty abuse. Tax authorities are increasingly seeking evidence that the entity claiming treaty benefits has real business operations and is not a conduit,” said Kunal Sharma, partner, Singhania & Co.

However, several tax experts are of the opinion that TRCs have been recognised by Indian courts as conclusive evidence of a taxpayer’s residential status and thus are eligible to claim benefits. “Sometimes there may be practical difficulties wherein objections may be raised by the tax department on account of different formats and/or missing information; however, again, these cannot be grounds for denial of treaty benefits which are codified under law,” said Pallav Pradyumn Narang, partner, CNK, a chartered accountant firm. Punit Shah, partner at Dhruva Advisors, noted that TRCs are generally sufficient to establish treaty eligibility, as per the law, judicial rulings, and CBDT circulars. “However, tax authorities are closely examining FPIs’ backgrounds, including constitution documents, regulatory filings, beneficial ownership declarations, and board activities, particularly for Mauritius- and Singapore-based entities,” Shah added.

This heightened scrutiny may lead to increased litigation, experts warn. Mauritius stands fifth in terms of assets under custody by FPIs at Rs 3.57 trillion, as per data on the National Securities Depository (NSDL). There are over 600 FPIs based in Mauritius which are registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Tax experts highlight that under General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) and the proposed PPT, tax benefits should not be the primary motive for establishing a fund in Mauritius. “Funds must demonstrate sufficient commercial substance in Mauritius, aligned with their operations, to secure treaty benefits on derivatives, interest, and dividend income,” said Rajesh Gandhi, partner at Deloitte.