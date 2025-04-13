Home / Finance / News / Banks seek power to freeze accounts in case of illicit transactions

Banks seek power to freeze accounts in case of illicit transactions

"In light of this, we may propose this as a suggestion for further consideration by the RBI," a working group constituted by the Indian Banks' Association said in a report

banks
A concerted effort involving investment in technology, staff training, and collaboration among stakeholders will ensure a more secure financial landscape.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To check cyber fraud through mule accounts, banks are seeking authority to freeze accounts involved in channelling illicit transactions without wasting precious time in seeking permission from authorities.

Banks freeze/block accounts based on internal triggers, however, as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they do not have the authority to freeze or block customer accounts without proper authorisation from a court or law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

"In light of this, we may propose this as a suggestion for further consideration by the RBI," a working group constituted by the Indian Banks' Association said in a report.

Mule accounts are used by fraudsters to move illegal funds through the banking system. Although banks freeze thousands of these accounts every year, fraudsters quickly create new accounts using loopholes in the system.

Besides, it said, banks may look to verify and restrict accounts most vulnerable to misuse as "mule" accounts for channelling illicit money.

Banks have proposed using the Election Commission database to verify individuals who open accounts using voter identification cards and Form 60 -- in the absence of a permanent account number, or PAN -- and capping the number of transactions on such accounts.

Also Read

Microfinance: Its rising importance and relevance in the Indian economy

Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

Premium

Five-day banking week proposal unlikely to be implemented in FY26

ED arrests SP leader Tiwari, aide in Rs 750 crore bank 'fraud' case

Premium

Banks pitch SORR as overnight benchmark ahead of RBI policy meeting

The fight against mule accounts demands a dynamic, technology-driven approach. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into transaction monitoring systems, banks can address existing gaps, anticipate criminal strategies, and protect the integrity of the financial ecosystem, it suggested.

A concerted effort involving investment in technology, staff training, and collaboration among stakeholders will ensure a more secure financial landscape.

The report represented a blueprint for curbing money mule activities, it said, adding that implementing these measures will require dedication and cooperation from financial institutions, regulators, law enforcement agencies and technology providers.

Together, it said, banks can safeguard the financial system against evolving threats and the menace of money mule accounts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPI down again: Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe hit amid widespread disruption

Premium

Will money in hand from tax breaks in FY26 make its way to realty buys?

RBI to conduct extra Rs 40K cr OMO purchase to infuse durable liquidity

Premium

Proposed RBI norms may hit gold-loan NBFCs in near term: Analysts

Rupee logs biggest single-day gain in over 2 years on falling crude prices

Topics :Banksfinance sectorBanking Industry

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story