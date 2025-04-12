Home / Finance / News / UPI down again: Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe hit amid widespread disruption

UPI down again: Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe hit amid widespread disruption

Users reported failed payments and problems with fund transfers as the most common issues

UPI
This is the sixth major UPI outage in the past year, following two disruptions in March and April. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s most widely used digital payments platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), suffered yet another major outage on Saturday, second this month, disrupting transactions for thousands of users across the country.
 
Popular third-party platforms like Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe were also impacted, triggering a wave of complaints on social media and outage monitoring platforms.
 
According to Downdetector, which tracks real-time service disruptions based on user reports, the issue began around 11:26 am and peaked at 11:41 am, with more than 222 reports flooding in. Users reported failed payments and problems with fund transfers as the most common issues.
 
"UPI is down again today, all payments are getting failed. At least there should be prior intimation sent in case of planned outage," one user wrote on social media platform X.
 
Addressing the latest disruption, NPCI wrote on X: “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused.” 

Also Read

One-third of digital payments in 2024 are driven by credit use: Report

Now, NPCI can revise transaction limits on UPI based on evolving user needs

PM Modi proposes UPI link to boost trade and tourism at BIMSTEC Summit

Paytm unveils silent 'Mahakumbh Soundbox' with screen for discreet payments

PM Modi offers linking UPI with payment systems of BIMSTEC nations

  This marks the sixth major outage UPI has faced in the past year and comes just days after two back-to-back disruptions in late March and early April. 
 
On March 26, users across India struggled to make payments due to what the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) described as an "intermittent technical issue." NPCI, which operates the UPI network, later confirmed the system had been restored. But less than a week later, on April 2, Downdetector reported hundreds of complaints once again—44 per cent related to failed payments and nearly half to issues with fund transfers.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Will money in hand from tax breaks in FY26 make its way to realty buys?

RBI to conduct extra Rs 40K cr OMO purchase to infuse durable liquidity

Premium

Proposed RBI norms may hit gold-loan NBFCs in near term: Analysts

Rupee logs biggest single-day gain in over 2 years on falling crude prices

RBI to mandate application submissions via Pravaah portal from May 1

Topics :UPI transactionsUPIPhonePePaytmGooglePayBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story