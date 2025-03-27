Home / Finance / News / I-T dept offices to stay open March 29-31 for year-end tax filings: CBDT

I-T dept offices to stay open March 29-31 for year-end tax filings: CBDT

The Income tax department offices across the country will remain open despite the weekend and Eid-al-Fitr which may fall on Monday

March 31, is also the last date for filing updated ITRs for AY 2023-24. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Income tax department offices across the country will remain open on March 29 to March 31 to facilitate taxpayers in completing pending tax-related business for the fiscal year.

The ongoing financial year 2024-25 ends on March 31.

In an order, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said "to facilitate completion of pending departmental work, all the Income Tax Offices throughout India shall remain open on 29th, 30th and 31st March, 2025."  March 31, 2025, being the last day of the current financial year, all government payments and settlements pertaining to the fiscal have to be completed by that day.

March 31, is also the last date for filing updated ITRs for AY 2023-24.

A similar directive was issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for banks dealing with government business to remain open on March 31, for the convenience of taxpayers.

In order to facilitate accounting of government receipts and payments in the current financial year itself, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country, the RBI had said.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

