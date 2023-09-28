Home / Finance / News / ICICI Lombard says it has got Rs 1729 cr tax demand from GST Intelligence

ICICI Lombard says it has got Rs 1729 cr tax demand from GST Intelligence

General insurer says it will file a response to the notice based on advice from its tax advisors

Aathira Varier Mumbai
ICICI Lombard

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence has issued a tax demand and Show Cause Demand Notice to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company worth Rs 1728.9 crore for alleged non-payment of taxes from July 2017 to March 2022.

“The alleged demand and the impugned Show Cause Cum Demand Notice pertains to non-payment of GST on the Co-insurance premium accepted as follower in case of coinsurance transactions and non-payment of GST on re-insurance commission accepted on the reinsurance premium ceded to various Indian and Foreign reinsurance companies during the period July 2017 to March 2022,” said the company in an exchange filing late Wednesday.

The general insurer said it will file an appropriate response to the notice based on advice from its tax advisors.

It had in August received a tax demand related to motor insurance claims worth Rs 273 crore. The company deposited Rs 104 crore under protest without taking any responsibility of the liability.

At 11.35 am on Thursday, the company was trading 2.09.76 per cent down at Rs 1,276.40 on the National Stock Exchange. On the BSE, it was 2 per cent down at Rs 1276.75.

Also Read

Bhargav Dasgupta steps down as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Asian Development Bank appoints Bhargav Dasgupta as VP of market solutions

Stake buy: Strategies for ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance appoints Sanjeev Mantri as MD & CEO

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Canara Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore at coupon rate of 7.54 % per annum

Credit card spending surges to record high in India in sign of stress

30-year sovereign green bonds may attract insurance companies, not banks

NARCL makes offers for Rs 1.7 trillion debt, bags only Rs 25K crore

Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as country head of Wholesale Banking

Topics :ICICI Lombard General InsuranceGSTGST intelligence agencyfinance sectorfinance

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story