Home / Finance / News / IIFCL targets to raise Rs 17,000 crore from bond issuances in FY24

IIFCL targets to raise Rs 17,000 crore from bond issuances in FY24

As the bond borrowings go up, the share of bank borrowings will go down

Press Trust of India Mumbai
IIFCL targets to raise Rs 17,000 crore from bond issuances in FY24

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Infra financier IIFCL is targeting to raise up to Rs 17,000 crore through bond issuances in FY24, a top official said on Tuesday.

The state-run company has already raised Rs 500 crore through a bond issue and will be doing issuances in tranches of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore going ahead, its managing director P R Jaishankar told reporters here.

He said India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) will be looking at five to six more tranches of bond issuances in the remainder of the year to meet the target.

The company feels that the price of bond borrowings is cheaper and will be relying more on such instruments as part of its overall liability management, he said, specifying that in FY23, its bond issuances were only Rs 6,000 crore.

As the bond borrowings go up, the share of bank borrowings will go down, he said. It is also looking at issuing dollar bonds going forward, but nothing has been firmed up yet on it, Jaishankar said.

The company has set itself a target of sanctioning up to Rs 50,000 crore of infra loans in FY24, and disbursing around Rs 25,000 crore, Jaishankar said. It is looking at setting up an Alternative Investment Fund at India's International Financial Services Centre at Gandhinagar, he said.

Jaishankar said the presence in Gandhinagar, its headquarters in New Delhi and London will be important points of presence for the company going forward.

During an interaction with stakeholders in the financial capital, he also pitched for electric vehicles being classified under the infrastructure umbrella.

Also Read

States bond prices down by 7 bps to 7.61% despite sharp spike in supply

India's green bond issuances 3.8% of domestic corporate bond market: Report

IIFCL extends Rs 6,630-cr loan for development of airports: MD Jaishankar

Budget should make infra projects investor friendly: IIFCL MD PR Jaishankar

IIFCL's net profit doubles to highest ever of Rs 1,076 crore in FY23

Non-banking lender SMFG India Credit eyes Rs 75,000 cr loan book by FY26

Treasury-bill auction sees firm demand on hopes of improving liquidity

Rupee ends higher on dollar inflows; Fed's testimony to lawmakers in focus

HDFC sells education loan arm HDFC Credila to PE firms for Rs 9,060 crore

Compromise settlement provides ways to lenders to recover lost money: RBI

Topics :IIFCL

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story