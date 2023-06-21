Treasury-bill auction sees firm demand on hopes of improving liquidity

Surplus liquidity in the system, as indicated by the amount of funds that banks park with RBI, increased to Rs 34,843.21 crore on Tuesday, from Rs 18,657.21 crore on Monday.

Treasury bills saw firm demand at the auction on Wednesday, as market participants expected the liquidity position in the banking system to improve after the final Goods and Services Tax (GST) outflow, dealers said. Wednesday was the last day of GST payment.