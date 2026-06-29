India's debt market needs structural reforms to support growth: Deloitte

India's debt market is not equipped to finance the country's next phase of economic growth and requires structural reforms to improve liquidity, price discovery and participation, according to Deloitte's "State of Financial Services in India" report.

The report said India's economy is entering a phase that will require significantly higher levels of long-term capital, but the existing debt market is not capable of efficiently meeting those financing needs.

"Changing household consumption and savings patterns mean that we can no longer rely on bank deposits to the extent we have in the past to fund rising credit demand. To realise the ambition of becoming a USD 7.3 trillion economy by 2030, the debt market must bridge this gap efficiently. Today, it is not equipped to do so," the report said.

According to Deloitte, price signals across the yield curve remain muted, risks are not adequately differentiated across borrowers and financial instruments, and a large volume of offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) trading in the rupee often operates at odds with the domestic market. "As global conditions tighten, these issues will directly impede growth," the report warned. To address these challenges, Deloitte recommended three structural reforms. First, it called for deepening the debt market by broadening investor participation, improving liquidity and integrating the money, bond and derivatives markets so that short-term funding, long-term capital and risk-hedging mechanisms reinforce each other.