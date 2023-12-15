Home / Finance / News / India's foreign reserves jump to a five-month high of $607 billion

India's foreign reserves jump to a five-month high of $607 billion

The total reserves rose due to the increase in foreign currency assets, which rose by $3 billion in the week

Anjali Kumari

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped by $2.8 billion to $607 billion, a five-month high, in the week ended December 8, data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.  The total reserves rose due to the increase in foreign currency assets, which rose by $3 billion in the week. The RBI has been active in the foreign exchange market, said currency market participants. The rupee has appreciated by 0.5 per cent in December so far. On the other hand, gold reserves fell by $199 million in the previous week. The total reserves stood at $604 billion.


First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

