Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves decline by $1.18 billion to $695.48 billion, shows RBI data

Forex reserves decline by $1.18 billion to $695.48 billion, shows RBI data

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $3.064 billion to $696.672 billion. The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024

dollars
India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex kitty declined by $1.183 billion to $695.489 billion during the week ended July 18, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $3.064 billion to $696.672 billion. The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024. 

ALSO READ: RBI net bought $1.76 billion in forex market in May, shows bulletin

For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, slipped by $1.201 billion to $587.609 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

However, the gold reserves increased by $150 million to $84.499 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.683 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi considers easing rules for issuers of non-convertible securities

Premium

Following repo cut, PSBs reduce rates more than private counterparts

Inflation, growth outlook to guide rate cuts, not current CPI data: RBI Guv

Premium

RBI to consider giving Section-8 MFI firms' access to credit bureaus

RBI to hold rates in August, expected to cut again later this year: Poll

Topics :Forex reservesUS Dollar

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story