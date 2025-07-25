Home / Finance / News / RBI to hold rates in August, expected to cut again later this year: Poll

RBI to hold rates in August, expected to cut again later this year: Poll

Subdued inflation has allowed policymakers room to cut rates but with the economy expanding at a rapid 7.4 per cent rate

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The Reserve Bank of India will hold its key repo rate at 5.50 per cent next month. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India will hold its key repo rate at 5.50 per cent next month following a surprisingly bigger-than-expected cut in June, but will lower it again by year-end, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists.

Subdued inflation has allowed policymakers room to cut rates but with the economy expanding at a rapid 7.4 per cent rate in the first three months of this year, the central bank can afford to wait before delivering what is expected to be the last cut in a historically short and shallow cycle.

The central bank shifted to a neutral stance in June suggesting further rate cuts would depend on incoming data about Asia's third-largest economy. 

A highly-anticipated trade deal with the United States, India's largest trading partner, is still being negotiated months after India was hit with a 26 per cent tariff in early April, with a deadline Washington first set for July 9 then August 1.

Around 75 per cent of economists polled, 44 of 57, expect the RBI to keep the repo rate at 5.50 per cent at its August 6 policy meeting. The rest in a July 18-24 Reuters poll predicted a 25-basis point cut.

The majority view for a hold is down slightly from 96 per cent in a snap Reuters poll taken in June after the 50-basis point cut.

A majority of economists expect the RBI to cut rates by 25 basis points by year-end, also a shift from June when most expected rates to be unchanged until at least the end of the fiscal year.

"It's prudent for the MPC to wait and watch on this policy meeting... by August-end we'll get the growth numbers which will give us greater clarity on whether growth is actually slowing," said Kanika Pasricha, chief economic advisor at Union Bank of India. 

"It's important to preserve the limited policy rate ammunition amid heightened global uncertainty... as the impact and transmission of the measures taken so far continue to flow through into the economy - and that's still a work in progress."

Almost half of those polled in both this and the June poll, 15 of 32, lowered their interest rate forecasts for year-end, while the rest left their projections unchanged.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said last week policymakers would base future rate decisions on the inflation outlook rather than just current readings.

Inflation is forecast to average 3.4 per cent this fiscal year, lower than the central bank's current expectation of 3.7 per cent.

Growth was expected to average 6.4 per cent this fiscal year and 6.7 per cent in the next.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Former Finance Secretary Ajay Seth appointed as new Irdai chairman

Income Tax dept working on rules for new direct tax law: CBDT chief

Monthly RBI bulletin: Public-sector banks slashed rates more than pvt peers

RBI net bought $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn

I-T Bill 2025: FinMin rejects demand for time limit on tax pleas' disposal

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI repo rateRBI rate cut

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story