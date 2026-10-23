India's forex reserves decline $5 billion to $721 billion: RBI data

India's forex reserves dropped by $5.011 billion to $721.016 billion during the week ended October 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty declined by $8.578 billion to $726.027 billion.

The reserves touched an all-time high of $785.706 billion for the week ended September 4, driven by heavy greenback inflow as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record nearly $133 billion but have been on a declining trend ever since.

Experts attribute the sharp decline in the kitty to deployment of FCNR(B) resources and currency defence put up by the RBI through dollar sales.