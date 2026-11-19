Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, opens its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹8,981.12 crore through the issue, which comes with a price band of ₹129-136 per share. The public offering gives investors an opportunity to acquire a stake in one of India's largest coal producers, which accounted for 21 per cent of domestic coal production in FY26. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by Coal India, meaning MCL will not receive any proceeds. Key details of the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO The IPO will open on November 19 and close on November 23. It is a book-built issue, which means investors can place bids within the specified price band and the final issue price is determined after the bidding process.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹129-136 per share, with a face value of ₹2 each.

The IPO comprises 661,836,300 equity shares, accounting for about 10 per cent of MCL's post-issue share capital. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at around ₹90,010 crore.

Investors can apply for a minimum of 110 shares. At the upper price band of ₹136, a single lot will cost retail investors ₹14,960.

A portion of the issue has been reserved for eligible employees and existing Coal India shareholders. Employees will also get a discount of ₹6 per share.

MCL shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Key dates

IPO event Date Anchor investor bidding November 18, 2026 IPO opens November 19, 2026 IPO closes November 23, 2026 Basis of allotment November 25, 2026 Refund initiation November 26, 2026 Shares credited to demat accounts November 26, 2026 Tentative listing date November 27, 2026

The IPO has already attracted institutional interest through its anchor book ahead of the public issue. MCL raised approximately ₹2,295.2 crore from anchor investors on November 18 by allotting 16,87,68,255 shares at ₹136 apiece to 53 funds. ALSO READ: Anthropic IPO: 5 things to know about the record $81.3 billion listing Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the largest investor in the anchor allocation, receiving shares worth approximately ₹568 crore. Nippon Life India Trustee was another significant participant, with an allocation of nearly ₹500 crore across two schemes. Other participants included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Invesco Mutual Fund, and several domestic insurance and mutual fund companies.

About Mahanadi Coalfields

Incorporated in 1992, Mahanadi Coalfields is one of Coal India's major subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Odisha, across two coal-producing regions: the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

The company is engaged in the mining and sale of non-coking coal, which is primarily used for electricity generation and industrial applications. Unlike coking coal, which is an important input in steelmaking, non-coking coal is predominantly used as a fuel.

MCL supplies coal to state-owned and private power utilities, captive power plants, independent power producers and industrial customers, including companies in the cement, sponge iron and aluminium sectors.

According to its red herring prospectus (RHP), MCL was India's largest single coal-producing company in FY26, accounting for 21 per cent of domestic coal production.

It produced 218.31 million tonnes of coal in FY26, compared with 225.17 million tonnes in FY25. The company contributed 28.4 per cent of Coal India's total production during FY26.

How has the company performed financially?

MCL's revenue from operations declined from ₹31,634 crore in FY24 to ₹31,353 crore in FY25 and further to ₹30,550 crore in FY26.

Net profit also declined from ₹11,842 crore in FY24 to ₹10,825 crore in FY25 and ₹10,698 crore in FY26.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), a measure of operating profitability, stood at ₹16,085 crore in FY26. The Ebitda margin was 47.45 per cent, while the net profit margin was 31.56 per cent.

The company also reported an improvement in its first-half performance in FY27.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations increased to ₹16,093 crore from ₹14,725 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Net profit rose to ₹4,881 crore from ₹4,574 crore.

When will Mahanadi Coalfields shares list?

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on November 25, 2026.

Investors who do not receive an allotment are expected to receive their refunds from November 26. Shares allotted to successful applicants are also expected to be credited to their demat accounts on the same date.

The shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on November 27, 2026.

The registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies Ltd, while SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers.