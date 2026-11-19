Payment intermediate stocks price movement

Share prices of payment intermediate companies like One 97 Communications , the parent company of Paytm, and Pine Labs were under pressure, falling up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals due to profit booking amid concerns in deferment of the implementation of merchant discount rate (MDR) on the select UPI transactions.

Shares of Paytm crashed 7 per cent to ₹1,765.05 and Pine Labs dropped 5.4 per cent to ₹160.05 on the BSE in intraday deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 81,745 at 09:29 AM.

Pine Labs is primarily engaged in providing digital payments, issuing solutions, affordability solutions and software applications to its customers.

Despite Thursday's decline, in the past six months, Paytm has outperformed the market by soaring 58 per cent, compared to a 9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Share price of Pine Labs gained 9 per cent in-line with the benchmark index.

Why are Paytm, Pine Labs shares under pressure?

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tops 25,250; VIX rises 6% According to media reports, the implementation of MDR on select UPI transactions could be deferred until after assembly elections in five states during H1CY27, amid concerns over merchant opposition. The government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are yet to finalise the rollout timeline, with deferment until after the Uttar Pradesh elections considered as a worst-case scenario.

The proposed 0.4 per cent MDR on eligible merchant UPI transactions above ₹2,000 was initially scheduled for October 15 before being deferred until after Diwali. Meanwhile, NPCI notified the UPI Vyapaar Saksham scheme on November 11 to support QR code and soundbox deployment among small merchants, funded through MDR collections for three years following the implementation, ICICI Securities said in a note.

While the timing remains uncertain, delays in MDR implementation could impact the potential earnings of intermediaries in the near term, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, Pine Labs in its Q2 investor presentation said the MDR framework on UPI (P2M) creates meaningful upside for Pine Labs.

“We’re uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Today, 70 per cent plus of our digital checkout point (DCP) transactions are UPI-led, and we’re processing ₹20k crore in monthly UPI gross transaction value (GTV)—growing at 68 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last two years,” Pine Labs said.

Further, the company said it expects to sustain this growth momentum and believe it is on track to process ₹33-34k crore monthly GTV in FY28. The company’s average UPI ticket size is ₹1,400 as of Q2FY27 with more than 65 per cent of its UPI GTV driven by transactions above ₹2,000.

“Combined with our stronghold in enterprise, midmarket, and premium retail segments, where transactions above ₹2,000 are common, we are well positioned,” the company said.

“Rollout has been deferred pending regulatory clarity, but our distribution, technology, and operations are ready to execute immediately once the final framework and implementation date is announced,” Pine Labs added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.